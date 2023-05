(ABC 6 News) – Catch an ABC 6 News Exclusive sneak peak at some of the fun the Rochester Honkers Baseball Club has planned for the upcoming season!

Assistant General Manager Clint Narramore shares the new player jersey, player hat, and more!

There will also be a wide variety of theme nights, as well as movie nights, and of course, fireworks!

The Honker’s first home game of the 2023 season is May 31st, tickets are on sale now!