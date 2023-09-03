Rochester food blogger hosts chef demos at the state fair

(ABC 6 News)- A local food blogger and chef from Rochester, Minn. hosted three chef demos at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday.

Tiffany Alexandria is the creative behind the blog “CHOOCHOO-ca-Chew” where she shares her food adventures and culture through photography.

Alexandria moved to Rochester almost six years ago from Taiwan and shortly after got involved with the nonprofit “Renewing the Countryside” where they focus on promoting and helping the local food ecosystem.

When it came time for the state fair “Renewing the Countryside” offered Alexandria the opportunity to host chef demos that showcased authentic Taiwanese food.

“There isn’t a whole lot of Taiwanese culture in Minnesota that can be seen in public. So I’m really excited to bring a little bit of my culture and my heritage to the state fair and showing what that flavor could be like,” said Alexandria.