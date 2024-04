(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire swooped in to save the day after ducklings failed to watch for the quacks in the road.

Firefighters entered a local storm drain Friday, April 19, to extract a family of ducks that had fallen in.

The family waddled off to a nearby pond, according to Rochester Fire — no duck-tor’s visit needed.

The original Facebook post appeared on the Rochester, MN Fire Dept. Facebook page.