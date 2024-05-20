Rochester Fire Department hosts women’s expo

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire Department held an expo, inviting local women to explore a career as a firefighter.

This is the third time the department has hosted the event.

Some of the things the participants got to experience includes rappelling down a building, climbing the 110-foot aerial ladder and learning how to extricate a person from a vehicle.

The fire department hopes the expo shows that women can do this job too.

“Most people associate firefighting with big strong men because that’s we grew up with, that’s what we’ve seen, well now the job has changed, things has changed and this job requires all of us,” RFD firefighter Mandee Marx said.

As these brave women got a taste of what it’s like to be a firefighter, the RFD looks to keep the expo going in the future to break the stigma that you have to be a certain size and gender to do this job.