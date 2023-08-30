Rochester Fire Department begins training for new hires

(ABC 6 News) – This week marked the second week of training for new firefighters at the Rochester Fire Department.

These new firefighters were brought on through a new hiring approach RFD took after listening to underserved communities across Rochester on how they can improve their services.

One area that RFD is working on improving its services is northwest Rochester, which has its longest response time to any fire or EMS call.

RFD deputy chief Holly Mulholland says that there were 120 applicants during their hiring period, and she expects those who weren’t made offers this year will be able to receive them next year if they apply.

These new firefighters will train for 8-10 weeks until they are brought onto the force full-time on 24-hour shifts.