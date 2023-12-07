Rochester Educator Wins Educational Excellence Award from KinderCare Learning Companies

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 NEWS) – One Rochester educator is receiving The Educational Excellence Award from KinderCare Learning Companies.

Darcy Sexton works at Rochester Knowledge Beginnings.

That’s a daycare that’s owned and operated by KinderCare. She’s been teaching there for over a year, helping 12 to 18-month-olds be the best they can be.

She gets to see their first steps, and maybe even get to hear a first word.

Darcy is one of 28 teachers from around the country to be awarded for her hard work in helping a child’s development.

“My kids come in and I do things from the heart. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I really try to build a connection with the family and the kids, I love the children as my own,” Sexton said.

This job means so much to Darcy because she’s a mom.

Everyday she’s fighting for a better future for herself and others.

She wants to get credentialed as a child development associate in the future.

The award includes a cash prize, professional development opportunities, and a cash award for Rochester Knowledge Beginnings.

