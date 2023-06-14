Rochester Downtown Alliance announces summer plans

(ABC 6 News) – Summer is here and the Rochester Downtown Alliance announces its new initiative to get more people downtown Rochester.

The RDA’s slogan is “Explore Rochester’s downtown.” Leaders say it’s not just a catchy phrase, it’s what they say is reminding people of the great things downtown has to offer.

Along with Thursdays Downtown this summer there will be a new trolly system making 6 stops in downtown. The troll runs Monday through Wednesday from noon to 5:00.

“Let me just say on behalf of the RDA and the other task force members, we heard our stakeholders, we heard the people who came to those meetings, and one of the most important things you wanted was to promote downtown as a destination, more activation and more programming. And that’s what we are here announcing,” Rochester Downtown Alliance Interim Executive Chair Kathleen Harrington said.

Thursdays Downtown begins June 15.