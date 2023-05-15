Rochester Craft Beer week begins Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Fans of craft beer will be excited to celebrate Rochester Craft Beer Week which begins Monday.

The weeklong event, put on by Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau, will celebrate all five of Rochester’s craft breweries – Forager Brewery, Kinney Creek Brewery, Little Thistle Brewing Company, LTS Brewing Company and Thesis Beer Project.

Special promotions and events will take place all week including beer releases, live music, food and more.

“Rochester, Minnesota has become a destination for beer enthusiasts, attracting people from around the world to experience our craft beer scene and our welcoming community,” said Joe Ward, President of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center. “Rochester Craft Beer Week is a great way for residents and visitors to celebrate great craft beer and support our local, independent breweries.”

Rochester Craft Beer Week coincides with American Craft Beer Week, the Brewers Association’s annual campaign to galvanize support for small and independent U.S. breweries.

Rochester Craft Beer Week is scheduled to last through Sunday. For more information and a list of each brewery’s events and specials, CLICK HERE.