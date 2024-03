(ABC 6 News) – Next week, you may not need to call the Rochester Fire Department if you see smoke and fire.

The Rochester Fire Department, along with Parks and Rec, will visit Assisi Heights to do some extreme grass maintenance.

Controlled burns in the area are scheduled to take place in Rochester on March 11 from 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m., continuing to March 12, if necessary.

The teams will continue to monitor the weather and modify the schedule as needed.