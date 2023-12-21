Rochester Clinic Holds Annual Sock Drive

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Part of sharing the holiday spirit is helping those who are struggling with everyday essentials.

The Rochester Clinic hosted their annual sock drive for the Women’s Shelter and Support Center today. This donation drive has been a holiday tradition for the clinic for the last 10 years and they have worked to donate a number of additional items to the women’s shelter.

The shelter was gifted with an entire van full of clothing, blankets, towels and other essential items.

“Oh, it’s huge impact, huge impact. Um for a little bit there, we were getting pretty low on things,” said Allison Ingram, the food and donation specialist at the Women’s Shelter. “And then all of a sudden it was like the holiday season hits and everybody was like, all right, let’s go, let’s do this. And, and we have just been blessed entirely on everything that we’ve received.”

The women’s shelter says they have also received a lot of toys for the kids at the shelter. If you still want to donate to the women’s shelter, CLICK HERE