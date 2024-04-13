Rochester Civic Theater auditions dogs for musical

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 NEWS) — The Rochester Civic Theater auditioned dogs on Friday, April 12 for Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Dog owners brought their pets to audition for the roles of Bruiser and Rufus.

“We’re looking for a dog who is easy to work with, can be picked up, bark on command,” said Gabrielle Barnidge, who plays Elle Woods.

The both canine actors must be comfortable being held, picked up, being placed in a bag or purse, walked on a lead and have the ability to follow basic commands.

Legally Blonde: The Musical will be the final show of the Rochester Civic Theatre’s season, with opening night on May 17 and productions continuing through June 2.