Rochester Civic Music announces lineup for summer concert series in Mayo Park

(ABC 6 News) – One of Rochester’s most anticipated summer music events returns for its 31st season in Mayo Park.

Rochester Civic Music has released the band lineup for the 2023 “Think Bank Down by the Riverside” series which will take place every Sunday night from July 9 to August 6 along the banks of the Zumbro River. It’ll feature local bands opening for national headliners. The scheduled lineup is below.

July 9: 90’s Rock Night – Winterstate (opener), Eve 6 (headliner)

90’s Rock Night – Winterstate (opener), Eve 6 (headliner) July 16: Minnesota Music Night – The Walking Beat (opener), Charlie Parr (headliner)

Minnesota Music Night – The Walking Beat (opener), Charlie Parr (headliner) July 23: Hot Country Night – Maygen & The Birdwatcher (opener), Avery Anna (headliner)

Hot Country Night – Maygen & The Birdwatcher (opener), Avery Anna (headliner) July 30: 60’s Rock Night – Jimmi and the Band of Souls (opener), Vanilla Fudge (headliner)

60’s Rock Night – Jimmi and the Band of Souls (opener), Vanilla Fudge (headliner) Aug. 6: 90’s Pop Night – FénixDion (opener), En Vogue (headliner)

“Down by the Riverside is a Rochester summer highlight,” says Avital Rabinowitz, Director of Rochester Civic Music. “This year, we are excited to bring back En Vogue, whose previously scheduled performance was cancelled due to unsafe weather. In addition to En Vogue, we’re looking forward to presenting a variety of other can’t-miss artists. This community event is for everyone – we want to see you there!”

The concerts will be at 7:00 p.m. and conclude between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Concerts are free and open to the public — no tickets required.

Seating is a first-come, first-served basis. The use of ropes, stakes or anything else to reserve seating is not allowed.

Coolers, food, drink, lawn chairs, blankets, and other items are welcome and encouraged. However, grills and pets, with the exception of service animals, are urged to be left at home.

Local food and beverage vendors will have a variety of options for sale.

Concerts will take place outdoors rain or shine. In the case of threatening weather, the concert may be delayed, postponed, or, as a last resort, cancelled.

CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation) captioning will be available via QR code – please bring a digital device (phone, tablet, laptop) to access this streaming service. Assistance with CART will be available at the Civic Music tent.

For more information about the concert series, CLICK HERE.