Rochester church addresses food insecurity

(ABC News) – It’s getting colder, the leaves are changing and while some are getting together with friends and families for all the fun fall has to offer others are worried if they’ll have food on the table.

“Our mission is right here in Rochester,” said Pastor Rob Zahn.

A mission that Rochester’s Zumbro Lutheran Church, doesn’t take lightly.

“Bringing everyone together at one event is in some way symbolic. We are one church and one people, but also to let the community know that we feel that a part of our work is work,” said Pastor Rob.

Sunday, members of the church hosted a block party for the community hoping to a highlight a problem that has only grown across southeast Minnesota and the nation, food insecurity.

According to feeding America, around 34 million people suffer from food insecurity in the country, 9 million of them are children.

“We are about the other, the basic needs of others and about advocating for others and providing in any way we can,” said Pastor Rob.

That’s why Zumbro Lutheran Church’s food pantry continues to grow, but they say they need the public’s help with donations.

Even the littlest in the community is working to make a difference. Some boy scouts ran the church’s “open table” it goes to underserved parts of Rochester, handing out free food to those who need it.

“I think it’s very important that we are here raising money for the open table because there’s so many people that go to this church also helping give back to everyone,” said boy scot Jacob Attewell.

Zumbro Lutheran Church is always accepting donations to its food shelf and is need of volunteers for the open table food truck. They say you don’t have to be a part of the church to lend a hand.