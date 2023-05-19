Rochester Chipotle reports armed robbery

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester Chipotle employee reported an armed robbery at the Marketplace Drive restaurant just after midnight Friday, according to RPD.

Rochester police Captain Casey Moilanen said a 24-year-old woman was taking out the trash at about 12:05 a.m. Friday, May 19, when a 6-foot tall Hispanic man approached her and began making small talk.

The woman told police the man produced a handgun and told her to take him to the restaurant safe, which she did.

After the man obtained the money from the safe, he fled the restaurant and the woman called police, who responded at about 12:18 a.m.

Police reportedly searched the area, but did not find a suspect matching the man’s description and have made no arrests as of Friday morning.