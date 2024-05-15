Rochester Catholic Schools begin search for new president

RCS looking for new president

(Rochester Catholic Schools) – On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are writing to share that President Annemarie Vega will be leaving Rochester Catholic Schools for a new leadership opportunity, joining our partner and benefactor, Catholic Schools Center of Excellence, based in Edina, MN, where she will serve as Chief Operating Officer. Her last day with RCS will be June 21.

Ms. Vega joined our community almost three years ago. In that time, the enrollment of our schools has grown 5%. Her leadership to expand and enhance The Nest’s programming helped increase preschool enrollment alone by 26%. She also successfully implemented best practices that improved financial oversight and operations.

Ms. Vega shared, “Serving as the President of RCS has been an incredible gift to me and my family. Upon arriving in Rochester, we immediately felt welcomed and inspired by the community. I am grateful for the support of the Board, the committed leadership team and the staff and faculty who devote themselves to our children and our faith each day. While my husband, son and I will miss Rochester, we are excited to return to the Twin Cities for the opportunities it offers and to be closer to family.”



We have engaged the Office of Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester to initiate a search for Ms. Vega’s replacement. We are committed to a smooth leadership transition that promotes stability across our system. We thank Ms. Vega for her extraordinary contributions to RCS and wish her well in her

new opportunity. Please join us in praying for our students, faculty and staff as we approach the end of the academic year.