Rochester Catholic School students give back to those in need this holiday season

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Catholic School students are giving back to those in need this holiday season.

It is the sixth year of what is called ‘Operation One More’ and teachers at Lourdes High School say what makes this project special, is that students themselves are involved every step of the way.

Elementary school students gathered the food, 8th graders packaged the food, and high schoolers will be delivering groceries and meals to hundreds of food-insecure neighbors.

Wednesday morning, dozens of students helped pack enough meals for 315 families.

“It’s been fun to watch the students pack today because they’re having a great time, but they also feel good about what they’re doing,” said Rochester Catholic Schools President, Annemarie Vega. “I think it’s important for an 8th grader who may not have found their place in the world, but to feel like they’re really giving back and being a part of something that really builds that sense of confidence and hopefully they can see their own role and purpose in our community and our world.”

On Saturday morning, Lourdes high schoolers will be hand-delivering the groceries and food-prepped bags to families in need throughout all of Rochester.

Kat Bestor, the RCS Marketing and Communications Manager, says they are always hoping for more donations from the community.

School leaders are hoping to raise $4,100 to be used for the purchase of $25 dollar grocery gift cards for each family. Bestor says any money raised beyond that will go towards supplemental non-perishables and the purchase of milk.

If you are interested in donating, checks can be made payable to Operation One More and can be dropped off at Lourdes High School.

You can also venmo @operation1more.