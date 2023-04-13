Rochester caregiver accused of sexual relationship with vulnerable adult

(ABC 6 News) – A caregiver for a Rochester care company appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on charges of conducting an inappropriate sexual relationship with an adult in his care.

David Christopher Meilander, 47, faces one charge of felony 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct from November 2021 through October 2022.

According to court documents, Rochester police received a report in November of 2022, accusing Meilander, one of the alleged victim’s caregivers, of sexually exploiting a vulnerable adult.

Meilander’s employer, the care company charged with the alleged victim’s care, is not named in court documents.

Rochester police claim they spoke to an executive at the care company, who told police the alleged victim received care to help her live independently, and Meilander was among the employees who had assisted the alleged victim.

According to court documents, the vulnerable woman told police the Meilander had initiated sex with her at her apartment in Rochester, and that they had also met at Meilander’s home in Rochester.

Rochester police claim they spoke to Meilander, who denied a sexual relationship with the woman and said she had never visited his house.

According to court documents, police then spoke to Meilander’s neighbor across the road, who saw a photo of the woman and confirmed she had been to Meilander’s house.

According to court documents, Meilander retracted his statement afterward, and admitted he had a sexual relationship with the vulnerable adult.

Meilander’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 26, 2023.