Rochester baked goods and crafts raise money for Alzheimer’s research

(ABC 6 News) – Residents at The Waters on Mayowood have been hard at work crafting and baking for a market to raise money for Alzheimer’s research on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Tables will be filled with homemade baked goods, jewelry and other trinkets for the community to buy.

Residents aim to spread awareness for Alzheimer’s.

“More than anything, we’ve all been touched by Alzheimer’s at one point or another, and we just want people to know that we support and want to advocate and want to provide resources for people that are struggling with dementia or caring for a loved one with dementia,” said Marni Harris, an active life manager at The Waters.

The Waters will also host a walk to end Alzheimer’s in September, shooting to raise $152,000 for further research.

You can sign up to walk or volunteer HERE.