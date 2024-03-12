Rochester-area interchange projects receive federal funding boosts

(ABC 6 News) – With the passage of a $460 billion federal spending package, a sliver of that money with reach into southeast Minnesota.

The County State Aid Highway Road 44 and Minnesota Trunk Highway 14 interchange project between Rochester and Byron will receive a $7.3 million boost.

“With the design featuring a new interchange over TH 14, complete with on/off ramps, we are one step closer to realizing a safer roadway system for our residents,” said Olmsted County Public Works Division Administrator Kaye Bieniek.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation previously allocated $380 million to fund eight projects with Governor Tim Walz’ Corridors of Commerce program, in which the CSAH 44 and TH 14 project received $60 million.

Construction on the project is expected to being in Fall 2025.