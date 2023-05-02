Rochester Area Chamber announces Rochester Young Talent Network

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of the Rochester Area Young Talent (RYT) Network.

The RYT Network will serve as a connecting point for young professionals from the region to create connections, develop professionally and personally, and build relationships with industry and community leaders of today and tomorrow.

The RYT Network will engage young professionals ages 21-39 from throughout the Rochester region, providing development opportunities, community engagement, and networking experiences.

“Rochester and the surrounding communities are home to outstanding young professionals in all industries and the Rochester Area Young Talent Network is an opportunity to bring those talented individuals together,” said Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President, Ryan Parsons. “Developing new connections, growing professionally and personally, and creating a sense of community is essential to retain the talented professionals here in the Rochester area as they advance in their careers.”

Additional information, including program details and how to join, will be shared in the months ahead. The RYT Network is scheduled to launch in September 2023.