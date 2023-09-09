Rochester airport gets $20 million for runway improvements

(ABC 6 News) – Something new is coming to Rochester International Airport and it should make for a much smoother landing and take off.

US senators Amy Klobuchar (MN-D) and Tina Smith (MN-D) announced more than $20 million in federal funding is coming to RST to improve one of the main runways.

It’s all part of the Runway 2/20 project.

The first phase of the project was completed in November 2021. Sen. Klobuchar was there for the groundbreaking and said the harsh Minnesota winters make it important to keep up with infrastructure improvements like this.

“If you have multi-million dollar medical equipment you’re transporting, or even organs, either out of Mayo or into Mayo for transplants, you can’t have a runway with a huge hunk of concrete out of it,” said Klobuchar.

Sen. Klobuchar says it’s also about the people of Rochester who deserve to have a first class airport.

The funding is coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law that both Klobuchar and Smith helped to pass.