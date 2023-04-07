Road construction forcing street closures in Mason City starting Monday

(ABC 6 News) – It’s road construction season! The City of Mason City announced several road closures including alternate traffic and detours starting Monday as crews start road work.

The following are the affected areas:

Starting Monday, April 11

423 N. Jackson Avenue – road closure for sanitary sewer repairs.

Winnebago Way – Stop Please Alternate signs for water valve replacement.

State Street and Connecticut Avenue – Stop Please Alternate signs for road repair.

Starting Tuesday, April 12

1st Street NW and N. Taylor Avenue – sanitary sewer repairs.

These closures are anticipated to last approximately one week. The City is asking residents to please avoid these areas and if traveling near the construction zones, to use extra caution.

If anyone has any questions, contact the O&M Department at (641) 421-3675.