Road closures on 2nd Ave SW Rochester to begin in April for Discovery Walk construction

(ABC 6 News) – Contractors will resume work on the Discovery Walk Project in Rochester Monday.

Discovery Walk is a traditional public street in the center of downtown Rochester, near Mayo Clinic, extending from the center of downtown Rochester through Discovery Square, south to Soldier’s Field and on to Rochester’s City Loop.

Starting April 1 until July 1, road closures will be in effect for 2nd Ave SW.

2nd Street SW to 3rd Street SW roadway will be closed to traffic. Sidewalk along the west side of the street will be closed to pedestrian traffic.

3rd Street SW to 4th Street SW roadway will be closed to traffic. Sidewalk along the east side of the street will be closed to pedestrian traffic.

Vehicle detours will use Broadway Avenue S.

This project re-imagines the street as a green parkway serving pedestrians and cyclists alike. The ultimate intent is for this to transform into a place to lunch or work outside over coffee, for families to bring children to fountains in the summer and swings in the winter, and for residents to walk their dogs and engage with neighbors.

The proposed street design will eliminate curbs, allowing for maximum flexibility and multiple uses during each of Minnesota’s four distinct seasons. Depending on the day, the street could have two-way traffic, one-way traffic, or be closed off for a fun and engaging community event.

Visit the City of Rochester’s Interactive Construction Impact Map to view other travel impacts related to construction projects.

Visit the City of Rochester’s Public Project Dashboard to learn more about select projects.