RFD responds to garage fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department says a garage is a total loss after a late night fire on Wednesday.

At 11:51 p.m. on March 20th, RFD responded to a small, single-stall detached garage in the 200 block of 9 1/2 St. SE.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the detached garage engulfed in flames. Eight units worked together to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

RFD deemed the property a total loss with damages estimating to be $10,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown.