RFD offers fireworks safety tips as drought worsens

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) encourages the public to practice fireworks safety this Fourth of July as drought conditions worsen across the area.

Three months ago, 41% of Minnesota was considered to be in drought conditions. As of the Thursday, that number has grown to 92%, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

RFD said last year fireworks were linked to 96 fire-related incidents and caused more than $760,000 in property losses in Minnesota. Those figures could increase due to the dry conditions.

RFD reminds residents that in Minnesota, any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal.

RFD offers the following fireworks safety tips: