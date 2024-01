(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff on Jan. 4 until sunset on Jan. 7 to support students, families and faculty at Perry High School.

“Our hearts are heavy today, and our prayers are with everyone in the Perry community,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “This senseless tragedy has shaken our entire state to its core. I want this community to know that every Iowan stands with you.”