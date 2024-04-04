Residents evacuated during nursing home fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department confirmed that 10-12 rooms at Edenbrook of Rochester were evacuated this morning, following a structure fire.

According to RFD, firefighters responded to 1875 19th Street NW around 6 a.m., and found the contents of a room on fire.

Staff rescued the occupants from the “fire room,” according to RFD.

Arriving crews reported smoke in the hallways while residents were evacuated.

Crews located and put out a fire in room 33, then ventilated the building to remove smoke and toxic gases before residents returned.

Capt. Ben Davis with RFD said a few occupants were treated for smoke inhalation, but were not transported to a hospital.

RFD reported minimal fire damage to one room and its contents, and no civilian or firefighter injuries.