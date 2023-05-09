Report: Former Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp has died

(ABC 6 News) – There are reports Tuesday morning that former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp has died.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Kapp’s son wrote in an e-mail his father died after a 15-year-battle with dementia.

Kapp, who played for the Vikings starting in 1967, helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 1970. He is the only quarterback to play in the Super Bowl, Rose Bowl and the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup.

Kapp was 85 years old.

