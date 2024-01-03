Rep. Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for president

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Today the US House Majority Whip and Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer (R) announced he backs former-President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP Presidential nomination.

In a social media post, Emmer stated that he will follow fellow Minnesota Republicans, Brad Finstad Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber in backing the former president.

They stated “it’s time for Republicans to come together in support of a lead who has what it takes to get our country back on track. We stand together to endorse Donald J. Trump for president.”