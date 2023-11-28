Regulatory Framework for Office of Cannabis Management

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s new Office of Cannabis Management is taking a step forward in creating a regulatory framework to oversee retailers looking to sell marijuana.

Max Zappia, who currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Financial Institutions at the Department of Commerce, will now lead the implementation of that framework.

He’ll take over the role temporarily starting Wednesday, Nov. 29.