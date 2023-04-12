Candlelight vigil to be held Wednesday for fallen Wisconsin officers

By KSTPTV
Chetek, Wis. police officer Emily Breidenbach (left) and Cameron, Wis. police officer Hunter Scheel (right). The officers were shot and killed during a traffic stop on April 8, 2023. (Courtesy: Barron County Sheriff’s Department)

(KSTP) – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday for two western Wisconsin police officers who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

The vigil for 32-year-old Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel will start at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Mosaic Technologies in Cameron, Wisconsin.

The two officers were fatally shot Saturday afternoon by a man who had been pulled over during a traffic stop. The suspect was also fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire.

RELATED: Wisconsin Gov. Evers comments after cops killed in traffic stop shooting

A procession was held on Monday with law enforcement and community members as their bodies were escorted from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn. back to a funeral home in Barron County.

RELATED: Procession brings fallen Wisconsin officers back home

Plans for their funerals have also been released – a visitation for both officers will be held at Cameron High School on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. That will be followed by a funeral service and police honors.

Also, the Chetek Police Department announced a memorial fund has been set up for Officer Breidenbach. Cameron Police Department has announced a separate memorial fund for Officer Scheel.

You can find the memorial fund for Officer Breidenbach by CLICKING HERE and the fund for Officer Scheel by CLICKING HERE.