Candlelight vigil to be held Wednesday for fallen Wisconsin officers

(KSTP) – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday for two western Wisconsin police officers who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

The vigil for 32-year-old Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel will start at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Mosaic Technologies in Cameron, Wisconsin.

The two officers were fatally shot Saturday afternoon by a man who had been pulled over during a traffic stop. The suspect was also fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire.

A procession was held on Monday with law enforcement and community members as their bodies were escorted from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn. back to a funeral home in Barron County.

Plans for their funerals have also been released – a visitation for both officers will be held at Cameron High School on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. That will be followed by a funeral service and police honors.

Also, the Chetek Police Department announced a memorial fund has been set up for Officer Breidenbach. Cameron Police Department has announced a separate memorial fund for Officer Scheel.

You can find the memorial fund for Officer Breidenbach by CLICKING HERE and the fund for Officer Scheel by CLICKING HERE.