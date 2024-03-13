Refreshment and recreation on the table in Albert Lea

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – On April 9, Albert Lea voters will hit the ballot boxes to possibly approve $9.8 million towards several improvement projects.

On Wednesday, March 13, city leaders provided additional education on the projects at the city’s senior center.

Money would go to improving the city’s Arena and Aquatic Center, the Marion Ross Theater, as well as adding restrooms to the downtown splash pad.

Cathy Malakowsky, the city’s direct of community engagement and enrichment, says Albert Lea has a rich history in supporting recreation, with residents passionate about these types of amenities.

“Well, a lot of tough questions, but a lot of great visiting, too. Just about all the fun people have had, whether playing hockey growing up or now going to watch their grand kids play hockey, memories about swimming in our lake, but also pool and just how important swim lessons are to a community that is built around a chain of lakes,” Malakowsky.

In total, the project will cost $12.25 million, with $9.8 coming from the referendum and the remainder coming from federal funding.