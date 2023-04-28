Red Wing mother sentenced over death of her baby

(ABC 6 News) – A Red Wing woman charged in the death of her baby boy 20 years ago has been sentenced to over two decades in prison.

Jennifer Matter was taken into custody where she will begin her 27-year prison sentence.

According to court documents in 2003 matter left her newborn infant on the shore of Lake Pepin in an attempt to hide her pregnancy. The infant later died.

Investigators say DNA identified Matter as the mother of a baby girl also found dead in 1999. She has not been charged in that death.