Red Wing man charged with murder after 14-year-old dies from overdose

(ABC 6 News) – Red Wing police have arrested two individuals in connection to the January 10 overdose death of a 14-year-old.

The arrest warrants were issued on Tuesday, April 18. At approximately 3 p.m. on that same day, 44-year-old Deshawn Smith of Red Wing was arrested on a warrant for 3rd Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and drug charges. Smith was booked and held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center. Later that day, a 15-year-old boy was also arrested and transported to a secure juvenile detention facility.

On January 10, Red Wing Police and Red Wing Fire Department were called to a medical call on 16th Street in Red Wing. A 14-year-old boy was found unresponsive by his parents at the home. Despite medical efforts provided by personnel at the scene, the juvenile male was pronounced deceased.

The Red Wing Police Department immediately began a lengthy investigation into the circumstances of the case. As a result of that investigation, the death was determined to be related to a drug overdose. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, and the Goodhue County Attorney’s Office assisted throughout the course of the investigation.

Investigation into this case is continuing.