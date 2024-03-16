Red Flag Warning issued in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 41 counties in central and southern Minnesota.

The warning is expected to remain in effect from 1:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m Saturday due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Waseca, Watonwan, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, a Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including very dry conditions, low relative humidity, and strong wind.

“When fire risk is this high, it’s important to be careful with anything could spark a wildfire,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Residents should not burn in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

For the latest updates from the National Weather Service, go here.

For more information and updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the DNR’s website.