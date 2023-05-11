Recovery specialist pleads guilty to sexually assaulting patient at treatment center

(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a man seeking treatment at the inpatient facility where she worked in 2022.

Amber Ann Wenger, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct–prohibited occupational relationship in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, May 9.

According to court documents, in November of 2022, police spoke to a man who was an inpatient resident at a treatment facility in Rochester.

The man told police Wenger had assaulted him while he was receiving treatment and Wenger was employed as a Recovery Specialist.

According to court documents, the man told police Wenger solicited him 8-10 times during his treatment, brought him a phone to communicate with her, and told him that if anyone found out, he would be kicked out of treatment.

Wenger allegedly admitted to police that she and the patient had a sexual relationship.

According to Wenger’s plea agreement, she pleaded guilty to 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for a 30-day jail cap, with possible other confinment to be served as house arrest.

A charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–prohibited occupational relationship will be dismissed at sentencing on July 19, per court documents.