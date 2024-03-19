Realtor settlement could shake up market

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – As the National Association of Realtors agrees on a settlement, a massive shake-up could be in store for the housing market.

The association was accused of conspiring to keep broker fees artificially high.

Now, commission fees could go down by 50%, leading to thousands of dollars in differences for home prices.

If that settlement is approved, the new rules will begin this summer.