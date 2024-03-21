Real estate realities

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve made the decision to leave interest rates alone, for now. It’s the fifth straight time rates have gone untouched.

Fed chair Jerome Powell cited still higher than desirable inflation as the reason, but he indicated the Fed still expects to cut rates three times in 2024.