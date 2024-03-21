RCTC receives donation helping to fund STEM education

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A donation made to the Rochester Community and Technical College will help fund its STEM education and scholarships.

Alumni John Haberman donated $30,000 for the 2024-2025 academic year. Part of his gift will go towards creating the Haberman STEM fund for excellence, intended to support educational opportunities beyond the college’s STEM curriculum.