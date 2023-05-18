RCTC offering new RN to EMT Bridge course

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Community and Technical College’s Center for Business and Workforce Education announced it is offering a new RN to EMT Bridge course.

RCTC says this course is designed to produce entry level EMT’s who can translate their skills from in-hospital to out-of-hospital practice to support their communities as emergency medical technicians.

The RN to EMT Bridge online portion of the course meets once week over Zoom beginning on Tuesday, May 30, and continues through July. In-person, on-campus skills training will be held July 31 to August 4.

Following successful completion of the course, students will be eligible to sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Psychomotor examination and the NREMT Cognitive exam.

For more information about registration, contact RCTC’s Center for Business and Workforce Education at 507-280-3157 or CLICK HERE.