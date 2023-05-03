RCTC Foundation extends scholarship application deadline for 2023-2024 academic year

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) and the RCTC Foundation have extended the scholarship application deadline for the 2023-2024 academic year so more students have the opportunity to access financial support for their college education.

The deadline has been extended from May 15 to May 22. The RCTC Foundation is offering 300+ scholarships valued at more than $450,000.

The new scholarships include:

10 new scholarships for nursing students ($2500).

7 new scholarships for students in welding, automotive technician, carpentry and FAST.

7 new scholarships to cover the cost of participating in RCTC Band or Choir.

4 new scholarships for the automotive technician program.

4 new scholarships for students who are employees of Kahler Hospitality Group (or their families).

new scholarship for a first-generation student (donated by one of our young alumni).

an $8000 scholarship for an outstanding incoming student from Century, Mayo or John Marshall (must be nominated by school staff).

RCTC Foundation director Matt Bissonette, Ed.D., shares, “We have an incredible 300+ scholarships to award this year—many for incoming students. Knowing that some students do not have access to internet at home and have been impacted by technology challenges at school, we wanted to offer additional time to complete the application.”

The RCTC Foundation has scholarships for students on academic merit, financial need, by major, recognizing community service, participation in sports and activities, and in any academic discipline.

Students may apply online HERE.