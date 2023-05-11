RCTC celebrates Spring 2023 graduating class

(ABC 6 News) – More than 800 students at RCTC walked across the stage during commencement as they accomplished a major milestone.

The graduates received a lot of love and support from their families and friends.

Many said this is a new beginning for them as they embark on their next journey.

“Graduates, I encourage you to go out and change the world,” RCTC president Jeffery Boyd said.

Whether you’re seeking higher education, or entering the workforce, the graduation ceremony was something these students won’t take for granted.

“It’s kind of exciting that I graduated college before I graduated high school,” RCTC graduate Nicole Hauschildt said.

She got post-secondary credit during high school and after graduation she plans to transfer to the University of Wisconsin River Falls and study pre vet.

“I’m going to go and be a large animal veterinarian, there’s a demand for it and I still have two more colleges to go to after this.”

Elliot Braaten received his degree in automotive technology.

A career path he always knew he wanted to go down.

“It’s the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new one.”

For him, he’s not too worried about not landing a job after graduation.

“I’m very confident in my abilities, and as for any other person in the trades going to school, I would hope they feel the same exact way.”