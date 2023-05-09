RCTC celebrates 107th Commencement Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) will celebrate the colleges’ 107th Commencement on Wednesday evening.

RCTC’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony will take place at the Rochester Regional Sports Center Field House beginning at 6:00 p.m.

RCTC said 842 students will be graduating, and 910 degrees will be awarded, including 169 students graduating with high honors (a grade point average of 3.75 or above), and an additional 124 students will graduate with honors (a grade point average of 3.5 – 3.749).

The keynote speaker is RCTC alumnus Cotorey Seals. Cotorey graduated from RCTC in 2012 and was an offensive lineman on RCTC’s football team. Cotorey transferred to Tabor College in Kansas where he played football and graduated in 2014 with a B.A. in Biblical Studies. Cotorey was hired by Navigators, an international, interdenominational Christian ministry, to do Christian outreach on the Kansas State University campus. After two years, he moved to Chicago continuing to work with Navigators.

For anyone who can’t attend, RCTC will live stream the ceremony online, HERE.