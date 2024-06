(MnDOT) – Motorists at Hwy 14 westbound and Hwy 57 in Kasson will encounter intermittent ramp closures on June 11 from 6 a.m. to noon as crews pave the ramps.

Flaggers will direct motorists through the project area, so short traffic delays are possible. Crews will work as quickly as possible, and the ramps will fully open as soon as the work is completed.