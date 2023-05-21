Quarry Hill Celebrates 50 Years

(ABC 6 News) – Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated its 50th anniversary in Rochester this afternoon.

The park was established in 1973 and has been a flagship for conservation and education in the area.

Partners at Rochester City Forestry, Rochester Rotary MN Conservation Corp, and around 150 community volunteers planted more than 700 native trees, shrubs, and prairie plants to mark the occasion.

There were many different speakers including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, all celebrating the important work quarry hill has done in environmental education.