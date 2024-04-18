Purse stolen at Rochester dog park

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies responded to River Road Dog Park at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, after a woman reported someone had stolen her purse from her unlocked car.

Shortly afterward, someone made an unauthorized purchase using her credit card.

Capt. Tim Parkin with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public that law enforcement gets several reports of unattended belongings stolen from cars each year, with an uptick in the spring and summer.

Parkin said people should not leave valuables unattended, in plain sight, especially in unlocked cars.

