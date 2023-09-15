Pumpkin Season at the Farm kicks off Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Leaves are starting to change colors, and it’s getting colder and that could only mean one thing, fall is beginning.

Saturday marks the start of pumpkin season at the Red Barn Learning Farm in Hayfield. From a corn maze to pony rides and, of course, picking the perfect pumpkin, there is something for everyone. Including a brand new mine sleuth attraction.

“Families need to make memories together. They need to kind of unplug. Coming out to a farm, and seeing the country air and seeing the animals, it’s such a great bonding experience for families,” said Brenna Scanlan, the Owner of Red Barn Learning Farm.

Like many farms, the drought has caused some issues. But the farm is making sure this year is as fun as it can be.

“So, the drought’s impacted just a little with some pumpkin production and with our corn maze. [It’s] not as tall as in the past. But we’ve added a scavenger hunt to it to make it a little more fun for the kids in case they’re not as thrilled.”

The animals will be at the farm when you stop by. Pumpkin Season at the Farm runs through October 29th.