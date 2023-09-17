Public warning issued for several SPAM products sold to Texas grocery stores

(ABC 6 News) – The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for several SPAM canned meat items produced by Hormel Foods Corp. Services based in Austin, Minn. due to ‘under processing.’

According to FSIS, all 12-oz metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with ‘best buy Aug. 2026’ dates and code A08173 are subject to the public health alert.

These affected cans were only shipped to H.E.B. grocery stores in Texas and no other retailers are involved in this alert.

FSIS officials say that the problem was discovered when Hormel officials reported that they shipped a product that may not have been adequately processed in order to reach commercial sterility.

There have not been any confirmed reports of people becoming sick due to consumptions at this time according to FSIS, but anyone concerned about an illness is advised to contact their health provider.

ABC 6 News reached out to Hormel Foods for a statement, which reads:

“Hormel Foods has issued a notice to H-E-B customers involving 7 cans of 12 oz. SPAM® Classic sold only at H-E-B in Texas with the production date and information below. This small number of cans may not meet the company’s thermal processing requirements. This alert does not involve any other varieties or dates of SPAM® products, nor any other retailer. This only involves H-E-B in Texas and the impacted product is no longer available on store shelves. The SPAM® brand is working with H-E-B to restock shelves immediately. If you believe you have a can from H-E-B with this specific information, it can be returned at the nearest H-E-B. If consumers have additional questions, they can reach out to our consumer team at cresponse@hormel.com.”

According to Rick Williamson with Hormel Foods, only seven cans were affected in the H.E.B. locations in Texas. Minnesota retailers were not a part of the FSIS notice.

FSIS officials are concerned that these affected SPAM products may be stored in pantries or refrigerators. Anyone with these affected cans should not consume them, they should be thrown away or returned.