Public meeting to be held regarding Le Roy Hwy 56 reconstruction project

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will hold a public meeting regarding the reconstruction project of Highway 56 in Le Roy.

The meeting is schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be held at the Le Roy Community Center, located at 204 W. Main St.

It’ll be an open-house style meeting with community members having the chance to view project boards and maps, speak with project managers, and ask questions.

A meeting with business owners is scheduled to be held earlier in the day at the community center from Noon to 1:00 p.m.

MnDOT is planning to reconstruct a 1.2-mile stretch of Hwy 56 in LeRoy starting in the spring of 2024.

This work will fix deteriorating pavement conditions, improve drainage, enhance student crosswalk safety and make pedestrian improvements to meet current accessibility standards. As a part of this work, MnDOT has identified several trees along Hwy 56 that will need to be removed beginning this fall.

Construction for this project will now be split into three stages instead of two. This change will allow construction to better align with the city’s sewer reconstruction efforts. Detours will be used during some parts of the project.

