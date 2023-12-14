Provision to maintain aircraft fleet passes Congress in bipartisan defense bill

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesotan added provision to maintain part of the U.S. aircraft fleet passes Congress as part of the bipartisan Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The bill will soon arrive at the President’s desk for him to possibly sign into law.

The provision, added by Minnesota senators Amy Klobuchar (D) and Tina Smith (D), and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (D) and Representative Angie Craig (D), aims to maintain the 271 C-130 aircrafts in the Air Force’s fleet.

“Our C-130s are vital to Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing and the Air Force’s capability to carry out their missions,” said Smith. “I am glad to see them included in our defense policy bill. Ensuring the Department of Defense maintains enough of these aircraft means stability for the men and women of Minnesota’s National Guard as they carry out their duties at home and overseas.”

The bill would also raise or add allowances for certain service members, extends access to healthcare services for surviving family members of service members.

The bill would allow the Department of Defense to waive cost-sharing requirements for outpatient mental health treatments.

The bill includes a provision extends the authority for DOD to continue to provide logistical support for stabilization activities in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Somalia through 2025.

CLICK HERE to read more on Senate Bill 2226; NDAA.

The United States Senate Committee on Armed Services estimates the NDAA will support $883.7 in national defense funding in 2024.